Multiple shots fired at Tecumseh home: OPP

Essex County OPP say multiple rounds of shots were fired at a home in Tecusmeh.

OPP responded to a weapons call at a residence in the 1600 block of Chornoby Cres on Tuesday at 11 p.m.

Police say initial reports indicated that an unknown individual (or individuals) had fired multiple rounds at an occupied residential home.

OPP responded and confirmed that no one was injured.

The Essex County OPP Crime Unit and West Region Forensic Identification Services are currently processing evidence.

Police say there are no concerns for public safety at this time.

Essex County OPP are asking anyone in the area to check surveillance, dash-cams or door-cams for footage that may help with this investigation. Any person with information regarding this incident should contact the Essex County OPP Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online at www.catchcrooks.com. You may be eligible for a reward from Crime Stoppers of up to $2,000.