Multiple power outages restored in Windsor

More than 2,000 people were left without electricity Sunday due to multiple power outages in Windsor.

Enwin reported multiple outages in the Devonshire, South Windsor, South Cameron, South Central, South Walkerville and Remington areas around 2:30 p.m.

Power was restored in Devonshire and Remington around 9:30pm Sunday.

All outages are currently under investigation.

The cause of the outages is not yet known.