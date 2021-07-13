WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor Police are asking the public to avoid the East end Canadian Tire Parking lot in the 8500 block of Tecumseh Road East as an active investigation in underway.

Officers were called to the scene around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday where they located a substance inside a vehicle which was believed to be hazardous.

The scene was contained and Windsor Fire and Rescue along with EMS also attended the area due to the potential hazmat situation.

Multiple Units, including the Explosive Disposal Unit (EDU), which provides specialized response to incidents involving chemicals, attended the scene.

Several first responding officers were decontaminated on scene and multiple officers were transported to hospital for potential exposures to the substance.

The conditions of officers are being assessed, however none are considered life-threatening.

Police confirm there is no threat to the public safety.