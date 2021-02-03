WINDSOR, ONT. -- In the last week, Essex County OPP say officers have charged four drivers with impaired driving offences.

Police say the suspected impaired drivers were all located during routine patrol of from a concerned citizen call.

In all, between 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 28 and Wednesday, Feb 3, the four drivers were charged with alcohol related offences.

Police say no one was injured in these cases.

Each driver now faces an automatic administrative driver’s licence suspension, a day in court and the cost of towing and impound charges as well as the “financial burden of legal fees and increased insurance rates upon conviction,” police say.

“The OPP urge those drinking or using drugs to re-consider before getting behind the wheel and to choose alternative transportation, which will significantly increase the likelihood of a safe arrival at your destination while maintaining your driving privileges,” police said in a news release.

Police remind drivers RIDE initiatives take place all year round and ask those who suspect a driver to be impaired to contact police at 1-888-310-1122. In an emergency, call 911.