WINDSOR -- Windsor police say nobody was hurt after several gunshots were fired towards a home near Windsor International Airport.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 3900 block of Riberdy Road on Saturday around 9:45 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers say they confirmed that multiple shots had indeed been fired at a home.

Police secured the scene and launched an investigation.

Officers canvassed the area and interviewed witnesses.

Members of the Forensic Identification Branch also attended and processed the scene.

Investigators received information that a ‘possibly-involved’ vehicle was seen fleeing the area immediately following the incident.

The vehicle is described as a two-door, newer model charcoal grey soft-top Ford Mustang.

The matter remains under active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.