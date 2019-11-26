WINDSOR – Windsor police are investigating after a report of multiple gunshots being fired on Curry Avenue.

Officers attended the 1700 block of Curry on Friday around 7 p.m.

Police found an unoccupied vehicle that had been struck during the incident. Several shell casings were located in the area of the shooting.

A dark-coloured vehicle was seen in the area at the time of the incident and is believed to be involved. The vehicle was last seen driving west on Totten Street.

The Forensic Identification Unit attended and processed the scene.

Police say there were no injuries reported as a result of the shooting.

The Major Crime Branch is continuing the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.