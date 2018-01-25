

CTV Windsor





The Windsor-Essex County Humane Society is warning residents about multiple dogs that may have been stolen from Harrow, McGregor and surrounding areas

The Facebook post says the shelter has received credible information about the issue.

The Humane Society says the dogs targeted appear to be dogs who were outside unattended.

This information has been provided to Essex OPP, but humane society officials also want to warn all dog owners, especially owners in rural areas, not to leave their dogs outside unattended.