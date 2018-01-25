Multiple dogs may have been stolen in Harrow and McGregor: Humane society
The Windsor/Essex County Humane Society is warning residents about possible dog thefts in Harrow and McGregor. (Courtesy Windsor/Essex County Humane Society)
CTV Windsor
The Windsor-Essex County Humane Society is warning residents about multiple dogs that may have been stolen from Harrow, McGregor and surrounding areas
The Facebook post says the shelter has received credible information about the issue.
The Humane Society says the dogs targeted appear to be dogs who were outside unattended.
This information has been provided to Essex OPP, but humane society officials also want to warn all dog owners, especially owners in rural areas, not to leave their dogs outside unattended.