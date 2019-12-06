Multiple colours of fentanyl powder seized in Windsor drug bust
Published Friday, December 6, 2019 7:05AM EST
File photo
WINDSOR -- A Windsor man has been charged with drug trafficking following a bust in east Windsor.
A search warrant was executed Wednesday at a home in the 1700 block of Jefferson Boulevard.
Police seized a number of items including various colours of fentanyl powder, a digital scale, a quantity of Canadian currency along, with a number of cell phones.
A 36-year-old man was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and breach of probation.