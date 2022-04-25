Multiple collisions along Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent prompts safety reminder from OPP
OPP in Chatham-Kent are reminding drivers to take caution in construction zones after officers responded to six collisions along Highway 401 since the beginning of the month.
Police say drivers should be prepared for traffic slowdowns in construction zones in both the eastbound and the westbound lanes of the 401 through the Chatham-Kent area.
Officers have responded to six crashes, mostly “end of que” collisions where traffic is either stopped or near a standstill in construction zones along Highway 401 in the region since the beginning of April.
Police offer the following tips to avoid future collisions:
- Expect the unexpected. Drivers should be ready to encounter slowed or stopped traffic in these zones due to lane reductions necessary to facilitate roadwork.
- Always drive at the posted reduced speed limit and keep a safe distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you.
- Don't tailgate - sudden stops are common in construction zones.
- Watch for workers, new signs, traffic signals, pavement markings, or uneven pavement.
Drivers are also reminded that all fines are doubled in construction zones.
