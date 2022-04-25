Multiple collisions along Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent prompts safety reminder from OPP

Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401 near Chatham, Ont. on Thursday, April 21, 2022. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent OPP) Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401 near Chatham, Ont. on Thursday, April 21, 2022. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent OPP)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

  • Lucic riding into the playoffs in style

    Milan Lucic has never been one to shy away from a little fun. When he got teased about wearing a cowboy hat that was too big for his head, he went one better, buying a black villain's cowboy hat. It went perfect with his western suit, giving Lucic the look of someone you wouldn't want to spill a drink on on a Saturday night visit to the saloon.

Edmonton

Vancouver