Multiple charges laid in Leamington sexual assault investigation

A 31-year-old from Leamington is facing multiple charges in relation to a month-long sexual assault investigation.

On April 13, the Essex County OPP Crime Unit began an investigation into a reported sexual assault that revealed a victim had been sexually assaulted on several occasions between March 2021 and Oct. 2022.

Police have charged Francisco Urbina-Ruiz, 31, with four counts of sexual assault and four counts of sexual exploitation.

Police say the accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor at a later date to answer to the charges.

“Victims of sexual assault are not alone. If you, or someone you know, is in need of support, there are local resources available to help. One organization you can contact is Victim Services Windsor-Essex County at 519-723-2711,” police said in a news release.

Officers are asking anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com