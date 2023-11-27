Multiple charges laid after Leamington break-in

A Chatham-Kent resident is facing multiple charges after allegedly breaking into a Leamington business Sunday night.

OPP responded to the report around 7:11 p.m. in the 200 block of County Road 31.

The initial report police received said someone was breaking into the business and a suspicious vehicle on the property was blocked in from leaving, police say.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the vehicle and took the suspect into custody.

As a result, a 25-year-old from Chatham-Kent has been charged with:

Break, enter a dwelling with intent to commit indictable offence

Mischief under $5,000

Theft under $5,000

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Essex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online at www.catchcrooks.com.