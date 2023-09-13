Multiple charges laid after assault in Chatham

A Chatham-Kent man is facing multiple charges after allegedly “aggressively” charging at and physically assaulting a store employee.

Police responded around 3:26 p.m. Tuesday to a business on St. Clair Street in Chatham to investigate after a man had caused a disturbance outside the establishment.

When an employee intervened, police say the man “aggressively charged toward them” while slinging verbal threats.

The situation turned violent when the man started swinging and proceeded to physically assault the employee by grabbing their genitals, police say.

The 28-year-old Chatham-Kent man was charged with uttering threats, assault, and sexual assault. He was transported to police headquarters and held pending a bail hearing.