Multi-vehicle crash snarls traffic on E.C. Row Expressway
Published Thursday, September 3, 2020 2:01PM EDT
Emergency crews were called to the westbound lanes of E.C. Row Expressway between Howard Avenue and Walker Road in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. (Courtesy _OnLocation / Twitter)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are asking motorists to avoid E.C. Row Expressway after a multi-vehicle crash.
Officers were called to the westbound lanes between Howard Avenue and Walker Road around 1:20 p.m.
Minor injuries are reported.
Police say the westbound lanes of E.C. Row are very backed up.