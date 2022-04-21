Multi-vehicle crash closes section of Highway 401 in Chatham

The eastbound lanes of Highway 401 near Chatham have been closed following a multi-vehicle collision that sent two people to the hospital with minor injuries.

OPP in Chatham-Kent is advising drivers that eastbound traffic is currently closed between Victoria Road to Kent Bridge Road.

Around 2:45 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a crash between three commercial motor vehicles and two passenger vehicles.

Two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police say tow trucks will be on scene to remove the vehicles from the highway.

An emergency detour route is in place while the closure continues.