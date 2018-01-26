

If you live on or have to use County Road 22 near Puce, expect some delays this summer.

The road will be widened from two to five lanes between East Puce Road and IC Roy Drive beginning in May or June.

An open house was held Thursday at the Atlas Tube Centre in Lakeshore, where engineers answered questions about how the expansion will affect nearby homeowners.

"The intent is to keep County Rd 22 open in the east-west direction one lane each direction at all times,” said Peter Bziuk, Essex County Manager of Design and Construction Services. “There could be some intermittent closures, and flag people will be on site whenever there is some work going on.”

Bziuk adds the work, which will include upgrades to storm sewers, will take about five months to complete.

The estimated cost of the project is between $4-million and $5-million.