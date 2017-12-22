

A Chatham man faces charges after a joint investigation by Chatham-Kent police and Lakeshore OPP.

Members of the Chatham-Kent Police Service Intelligence Unit, along with the Critical Incident Response Team executed a search warrant at a home on Jeffrey Street in Chatham on Nov. 24.

Police say a search of the home uncovered a number of items reported stolen from properties in both Chatham-Kent and Lakeshore, including bicycles, fishing and hunting equipment and clothing.

On Wednesday, police charged Shane Bulley of Chatham with two counts of possession of property obtained by a crime under $5,000.

Police say the information gathered for the search warrant was a result of teamwork and communication between CKPS and Lakeshore OPP, and the stolen property has been returned to their owners.