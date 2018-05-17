

CTV Windsor





There’s been a snag in hopes to widen Highway 3 in Essex County.

The Ministry of Transportation sent a letter to Essex County Council on May 4, saying there’s no expansion planned in the near future and the statistics didn't support the need for immediate action.

The letter did say the province is still committed to the project as a part of the 2017-2021 Southern Highways Program.

Bain says he thinks it won’t be considered until the five-year plan expires and he wants more immediate action.

Essex County Warden Tom Bain tells CTV News they will now wait until after the Ontario election on June 7 to talk to provincial officials.

The ministry is planning to go ahead with some improvements.

Repaving work on Highway 3, Essex Rd. 34, and Highway 77 is set to take place in 2019 and 2021.