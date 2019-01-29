

Canadian MP’s are trying to get Paul Henderson inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Dozens joined in singing Happy Birthday to Henderson in the House of Commons on Monday as he celebrated his 76th birthday. They then passed a motion to pressure the Hockey Hall of Fame committee to induct Henderson.

The Lucknow native played in the National Hockey League for 13-seasons but is best known for scoring the game winning goal in the 1972 Summit Series against Russia, where he scored the winning goal in games six and seven.

Windsor West New Democrat MP Brian Masse says the Hall committee should consider Henderson’s impact on the game and the national pride instilled in many Canadians.

The voting for the next class of Hockey Hall of Fame inductees will take place in June.