The New Democrat MPP for Windsor West is starting a petition to protect the old Windsor jail.

Lisa Gretzky held a news conference Wednesday to encourage residents to sign the petition to pressure the province to hold community consultations before the 93-year-old building is sold.

Gretzky was joined by Mary Ann Cuderman, former chairwoman of the Sandwich BIA, and former city councillor Ron Jones at the news conference.

Last month, Infrastructure Ontario listed the old Windsor Jail for sale with a listing price of $1.

Gretzky said despite repeated inquiries to the government, she was not alerted to news.

“In September I wrote to the Minister of Infrastructure regarding the state of the old Jail, and inquiring about the province’s plans for the building,” said Gretzky. “Constituents have approached me with concerns that this historic building was falling into disrepair because the province wasn’t ensuring that it was properly maintained. I was passed to the Ministry of Government and Consumer services, but never received a response – and now, without any warning, the old Jail is for sale.

Gretzky is demanding the Ford government consult with Sandwich residents and local stakeholders before selling the jail to ensure the building at 378 Brock St. is repurposed in a way that the community supports.

“The old Windsor Jail rightfully belongs to the people of this community, and they deserve a say in what happens to that property,” said Gretzky.

Jones has suggested the old jail could be a museum in Olde Sandwich Towne.

The 33,000 square foot historic building was built in 1925, but its history dates back 1796. The jail closed in 2014 when the South West Detention Centre opened.

The province is also selling the former registry office and the parking lot at Mackenzie Hall.