

CTV Windsor





An Essex New Democrat is taking on a new role.

Tracey Ramsey has been appointed the new NDP Critic for Justice.

Ramsey tells CTV Windsor she looks forward to working with people across Canada to build a stronger, fairer justice system.

“I am honoured to take on the role of Justice Critic for the NDP and to continue on in my role as International Trade Critic. I look forward to working with people from across Canada to build a stronger, fairer justice system that values Canadians equally.”

She believes there is a growing gap between the powerful, connected insiders and regular Canadians, highlighted by the last several free trade deals.

Ramsey adds the SNC-Lavalin scandal has provided 'concrete proof' the Liberals are “changing the laws to favour wealthy campaign donors.”

Ramsey this week called once again for the Liberal government to allow former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould to tell a full account of the events that transpired around the SNC-Lavalin.

The Liberals used their majority on the House of Commons justice committee on Wednesday to delay an opposition attempt to call Wilson-Raybould to testify again to answer claims made by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's former top aide Gerald Butts.

“Canadians deserve to know the truth,” says Ramsey. “They deserve a government that doesn’t have one set of laws for their rich corporate donor-friends and another set for everyone else; and they certainly are not getting either from the Liberals.”

Wilson-Rybould testified the first time on Feb. 27, in a four-hour session where she laid out her case that the Prime Minister's Office had put sustained pressure on her over four months last autumn to change her mind on diverting a criminal prosecution of SNC-Lavalin. The engineering and construction giant faces charges of bribing foreign officials in Libya.

Wilson-Raybould quit the federal cabinet in mid-February, a few days after the allegations of improper pressure arose.

When he testified, Butts put the dispute down to a series of miscommunications and misunderstandings.

Both Butts and Wilson-Raybould were freed to speak about matters often protected by cabinet confidences, and in her case, solicitor-client privilege, by a waiver issued by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in late February.