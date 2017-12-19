

CTV Windsor





A new development regarding the Ojibway Shores lands in west Windsor.

According to New Democrat MP Brian Masse, the Windsor Port Authority has the freedom to determine its own course of action with the federal land.

So the Windsor West MP is calling on the Port Authority to transfer stewardship to either Environment Canada or the City of Windsor.

Masse tells CTV Windsor that would protect the 32-acre property along the Detroit River.

“The community will not allow Ojibway Shores to be bulldozed and razed to the ground," says Masse.

The NDP politician says the land should not be developed, and now is as good a time as any to protect it.

“Sure they could have a fantasy land buyer that's going to be out there for $14-million, which they claim, but that hasn't come to fruition, and so they can do the right thing now" adds Masse.

Masse is encouraged that a transfer is possible after receiving a letter from federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau.

In the letter, Garneau writes “the Windsor Port Authority is responsible for managing the federal real property comprising the port of Windsor, which includes the Ojibway Shores lands."

Garneau further states "the WPA has been given legal and administrative autonomy to determine its own course of action."

So Masse believes the port authority's seven-member body of local appointees has the ability to save Ojibway Shores with a decision that can't be appealed by the federal government.

Masse argues the transfer could also save the port authority $2-million in operating costs over the next 30 years.

Port Authority CEO David Cree would not comment on the proposal, except to say what Masse is proposing is not possible.

But Cree tells CTV Windsor he will bring the issue to the port authority board at its January meeting.