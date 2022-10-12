Moving scam investigation leads to charges

Three people have been arrested as a result of a moving scam investigation in Chatham-Kent.

On three separate dates over the spring and summer, Chatham-Kent police said the received complaints from people that a moving company was possibly defrauding them.

The company names used and that were investigated by police were 'AYS – All You can Move Movers' and 'Canadian Principal Movers.'

In each incident, the citizen reported having paid for their personal belongings to be moved from one location to another.

While on the way to the new location, each complainant said they got a follow-up call from the movers saying more money was required or they would not receive their belongings.

Through investigation and collaboration with the Toronto Police Service, police identified and arrested three people including a two 30 year olds and a 27 year old, all from Toronto.

All three were charged with: