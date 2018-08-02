

CTV Windsor





Provincial police will be cracking down on motorists not obeying the move over law over the civic long weekend.

OPP officers have 932 move over charges so far this year against drivers who failed to slow down and move over when approaching an emergency vehicle with its lights flashing.

“Any driver who has had to pull over to the roadside of a busy highway or road knows how unnerving and unsafe it feels to see traffic clipping by at close proximity,” says OPP Deputy Commissioner Brad Blair.

“We need all drivers to be mindful of this when they see police, other emergency personnel and tow truck drivers on the roadside carrying out their public safety duties.”

Police say while the year-to-date number sets the stage for a potentially lower number of charges compared to the past few years, it is an important law that OPP officers see far too many drivers continue to ignore at the expense of first responder safety.

“When you see a stopped tow truck or emergency vehicle with its lights flashing, move over and give them the room they need to do their job,” says Michael Tibollo, Minister of Community Safety and Correctional Services. “It's not only the right thing to do, it's the law.

There were a total of 2,137 charges issued to drivers that failed to move over for emergency vehicles in 2017 and 2,468 charges in 2016.