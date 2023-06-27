Motown legend to hit the stage at Caesar's Colosseum
Performing her greatest hits, the legendary Diana Ross brings the music legacy tour to the Colosseum Stage at Caesars Windsor.
She has produced 14 top 10 albums, 18 number one songs and over 100 million streams, downloads, and sales around the world.
Her greatest hits include Upside Down, Endless Love and I’m Coming Out.
The legendary singer’s songs are considered to have changed the course of music history and popular culture.
She will take the stage at the Colosseum on Sept. 8 at 8pm.
Tickets go on sale at this Friday at 10 a.m.
