Provincial police are raising awareness about the behaviours and contributing factors that are common killers for motorcyclists, off roaders and boaters.

OPP are expecting all three of these seasonal recreational driver/user classes to be out in large numbers over the Victoria Day long weekend.

"This long weekend, we can all contribute to the safety on our roads, trails and waterways by never operating a motor vehicle or boat while impaired by alcohol and/or drugs,” says OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique.

“Our personal and public safety relies on each and every one of us obeying the speed limit, driving in accordance with weather, road and trail conditions, and ensuring the use of helmets when riding a motorcycle and/or ATV and a lifejacket while boating."

Police are releasing data for 2018 deaths in OPP-jurisdictions.

Driving too fast for the conditions (7), excessive speed (6) and alcohol impairment (5) were the top contributing factors in last year's 36 motorcycle deaths.

Seven of the deceased motorcyclists were not wearing a helmet.

More than half (10) of last year's 19 deceased off-road vehicle drivers were also not wearing a helmet.

Alcohol and/or drugs were involved in at least eight (8) of the fatalities. Losing control (7) and driving too fast for the conditions (4) were the top driver actions reported in the deaths.

On the water, 22 of the 24 people who died in last year's boating/paddling incidents were not wearing a life jacket.

With falling overboard (11) and capsized vessels (7) being the top primary causes in the deaths, life jacket use may have reduced the number of boating deaths significantly.

Alcohol and/or drugs were involved in at least eight of the fatalities.