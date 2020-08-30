WINDSOR, ONT. -- Kickstands were up Sunday morning for the annual ‘On a Mission for the Mission’ motorcycle ride.

The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t stop around 200 motorcyclists from giving back to the Downtown Mission.

No fundraising goal was set this year, but organizers say they raised more than $25,000 a year ago to support the Mission’s meal programs.

“We wanna see this used in the food banks to feed the people that need this the needs are never greater obviously right this pandemic has really highlighted some of the shortfalls right in our social systems,” said Sober Sons national president Gary Boissonneault.

The ride took off from the Goat in Lakeshore, travelled through the county before its final stop at Colchester Bar and Grill.