A pair of motorcycle riders are in an area hospital after a crash on Hwy. 401 Saturday.

According to OPP, the pair was travelling as part of a larger group when they collided in the eastbound lanes of the highway near Manning Road around 4pm.

Emergency responders shut down the eastbound lanes at Manning Road for about an hour while the riders were treated.

Both riders have been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to OPP.

Provincial police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact police or Crimestoppers anonymously.