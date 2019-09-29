Motorcyclists collide on 401 near Manning Road
Emergency responders at the scene of a crash involving two motorcycle riders on Hwy. 401 eastbound near Manning Road on Saturday September 28, 2019. (Photo via Twitter/@_OnLocation_)
CTV Windsor
Published Sunday, September 29, 2019 10:22AM EDT
A pair of motorcycle riders are in an area hospital after a crash on Hwy. 401 Saturday.
According to OPP, the pair was travelling as part of a larger group when they collided in the eastbound lanes of the highway near Manning Road around 4pm.
Emergency responders shut down the eastbound lanes at Manning Road for about an hour while the riders were treated.
Both riders have been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to OPP.
Provincial police say the investigation is ongoing.
MototAnyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact police or Crimestoppers anonymously.