

CTV Windsor





A motorcyclist has died after a collision with a minivan last month.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. on June 23 in the area of Grand Marais Road and Meldrum Road.

Officers arrived and saw a black motorcycle with heavy damage and a blue Chevrolet Orlando with damage to the driver's side of the vehicle.

There were two adult occupants in the Orlando at the time of the collision.

Police say the male motorcyclist was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. On July 11, officers say the driver of the motorcycle involved in the collision sadly passed away.

Police are now investigating this incident as a fatal motor vehicle collision.

The investigation remains active.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.