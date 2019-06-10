

CTV Windsor





A Kingsville family is mourning the loss of a motorcyclist who died after a crash on Highway 3.

Tyler Knight, 50, was involved in a crash on Highway 3 east of County Road 27 in Kingsville around 10:30 a.m. on Friday. OPP say he was taken to hospital, where he later died as a result of his injuries.

A Go Fund Me page has been launched to help cover costs for his family.

The page says Knight was a most loved son, husband, brother, father, cousin, nephew, uncle and friend. Over the last few years, he overcame and surpassed many challenges.

“And through it all, he would be the first one to lend a helping hand to others with a smile on his face,” says the post. “Tyler was a friend to all. He touched the lives of everyone he met without hesitation and expected nothing in return. Whether this may be through generosity, kind words, humour, the gift of his time or a shoulder to lean on.”

The page says his passing was very hard for his family leaving behind, his soul mate and three grown children. His skill by trade was a Millwright.

“In 2009 he was diagnosed with cancer and fought gallantly," said the Go Fund Me page."Due to the aftermath of his treatment, he was unable to return to work. Leaving the family with financial burdens. Despite this, he always tried his best to makes ends meet.”

tThe crowdfunding is intended to help alleviate some of the families financial burden and show love and support in this most difficult time.