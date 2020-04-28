Motorcyclist injured after collision in Chatham
Published Tuesday, April 28, 2020 3:22PM EDT
A Chatham-Kent police truck in Chatham, Ont., on Oct. 3, 2018. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 33-year-old motorcycle driver was rushed to hospital after a collision with a car in Chatham-Kent.
Chatham-Kent Police responded with other emergency crews to the intersection of Keil Drive at Grand Avenue late Monday afternoon.
The motorcycle driver, a Chatham man was treated for serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the car, a 17-year-old Chatham teen, was not injured.
The total damage was estimated at $25,000.
The investigation continues.