WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 33-year-old motorcycle driver was rushed to hospital after a collision with a car in Chatham-Kent.

Chatham-Kent Police responded with other emergency crews to the intersection of Keil Drive at Grand Avenue late Monday afternoon.

The motorcycle driver, a Chatham man was treated for serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the car, a 17-year-old Chatham teen, was not injured.

The total damage was estimated at $25,000.

The investigation continues.