

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP have identified a 55-year-old motorcyclist who was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Lakeshore.

Police say Marcel Lanoue, 55, of Lakeshore, died when his motorcycle struck a pole on East Ruscom River Road at approximately 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

East Ruscom River Road was closed for several hours as the OPP's Technical Collision Investigation Unit (TCI) completed the investigation.