Motorcyclist identified after fatal crash in Lakeshore
Marcel Lanoue. (Courtesy Visitation Parish)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, August 15, 2018 9:15AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 15, 2018 12:27PM EDT
Essex County OPP have identified a 55-year-old motorcyclist who was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Lakeshore.
Police say Marcel Lanoue, 55, of Lakeshore, died when his motorcycle struck a pole on East Ruscom River Road at approximately 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
East Ruscom River Road was closed for several hours as the OPP's Technical Collision Investigation Unit (TCI) completed the investigation.