Motorcyclist dies following collision on Tecumseh Road

A 33-year-old man has passed away after a collision on Tecumseh Road East Thursday involving a motorcycle and caravan.

Police responded to Tecumseh Road E. at Kildare Road around 2:32 p.m. The area was closed for several hours as a result of the crash.

Police say the motorcycle was travelling eastbound on Tecumseh Rd. when it collided with a caravan that was making a left turn from westbound on Tecumseh Rd. to southbound on Kildare.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police say the investigation into the collision remains ongoing.