Motorcyclist dies following collision on Tecumseh Road

Officers responded to Tecumseh Road East at Kildare Road around 2:32 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor) Officers responded to Tecumseh Road East at Kildare Road around 2:32 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver