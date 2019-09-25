An 18-year-old from Tecumseh has died after his motorcycle was involved in a crash with a transport truck.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the southbound lanes of Huron Church Road near the E.C Row Expressway.

Ryan Friesen, 18, of Tecumseh was the driver of the motorcycle. He was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Several vehicles stopped at the scene of this collision but did not identify themselves to police.

The OPP is asking anyone who witnessed this collision or anyone who can identify the involved tractor trailer by way of company name, colour or other distinct characteristic to contact them at 519-723-2491.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.