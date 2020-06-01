WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 24-year-old Belle River man is facing charged after Windsor police say he struck an officer and cruiser.

Patrol officers near Tecumseh Road East and Bernard Road say they saw a motorcycle with no licence plate driving in a way that was dangerous to public safety on Friday around 6 p.m.

A vehicle stop was conducted at Tecumseh Road East near Walker Road, in which the cruiser was positioned in front of the motorcycle as the motorcycle was stopped.

The officer got out of the vehicle and told the driver of the motorcycle that he was under arrest.

Police say the suspect proceeded to drive in the officer's direction on the motorcycle, striking both the officer and the cruiser.

The officer was able to gain control of the driver and placed him under arrest. The officer received minor injuries during the incident.

The cruiser also received minor damage.

The Belle River man is facing charges of:

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Assault police officer with a weapon

Drive motor vehicle with no licence (Highway Traffic Act)

Drive motor vehicle with no plate (Highway Traffic Act)

Drive with no insurance (Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act)

He was released on an undertaking with a future court date.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.