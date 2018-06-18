Motorcyclist charged after crashing into bus shelter
Police say a motorcycle crashed into the bus shelter at Wyandotte and Jefferson in Windsor, Ont., on Saturday, June 16, 2018. (Alana Hadadean / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, June 18, 2018 3:38PM EDT
A motorcyclist has been charged after a bizarre crash on Windsor’s east side.
Police say a motorcycle slammed into a bus shelter on Wyandotte Street near Jefferson on Saturday.
The crash sent glass crumbling to the ground.
The city's public works department was called in to do repairs.
The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is charged with careless driving and driving while suspended.