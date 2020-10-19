WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police are seeking information surrounding a motorcycle allegedly stolen from a parking lot.

Police say sometime between 11 p.m. Sunday and 9:30 a.m. Monday an unknown suspect or suspect stole a motorcycle from a Barthe Street parking lot.

The motorcycle is a 2002 Honda ST1100 and was last seen with Ontario license plate 5903Y.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Constable Josh Corbin at joshuac@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #87200. Anonymous tips can be given through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.