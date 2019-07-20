Motorcycle crashes into parked car sending man to hospital
Scene of crash involving a motorcycle on Amy Croft Dr. near Brighton Rd. in Tecumseh on Friday July 19, 2019. (Photo via/Instagram)
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, July 20, 2019 11:25AM EDT
The driver of a motorcycle is recovering in hospital after crashing into a parked car in Lakeshore.
OPP were called to Amy Croft Dr. at around 9pm Friday night.
Police say the motorcycle driver suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Details of what led to the crash have not yet been released and there's word if any charges will be laid.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call the OPP or Crime Stoppers.