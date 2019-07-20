

CTV Windsor





The driver of a motorcycle is recovering in hospital after crashing into a parked car in Lakeshore.

OPP were called to Amy Croft Dr. at around 9pm Friday night.

Police say the motorcycle driver suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Details of what led to the crash have not yet been released and there's word if any charges will be laid.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call the OPP or Crime Stoppers.