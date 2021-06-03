Advertisement
Motorcycle collides with police cruiser, driver taken to hospital
CTVNewsWindsor.ca Published Thursday, June 3, 2021 7:42PM EDT Last Updated Thursday, June 3, 2021 8:10PM EDT
Windsor police were on the scene of a collision between a motorcycle and a police cruiser in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, June 3, 2021. (Angelo Aversa/CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are investigating after a motorcycle struck a police cruiser.
The collision happened Thursday around 3:45 p.m. on Ellis Street near Gladstone Avenue.
The male motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
Essex Windsor EMS and Windsor Fire and Rescue also attended the scene.
The road was closed to traffic while police investigated.
