Motorburger moves to Motor City

Windsor, Ont. -

A beloved burger joint is moving on to a new chapter and taking business across the border.

Motorburger, known for its unique burgers and craft beers, is leaving its Erie Street location and focusing moving the Motor brand to Detroit.

“Over the last 12 years, we have built a business we are proud of, by doing what we love most… making others happy,” owners Jay Souilliere and Gino Gesuale said in a message on the restaurant’s website. “It is because of our great team and loyal customers that we have had such a tremendous run.”

The Windsor restaurant had been closed for weeks as they focused on growing the Detroit location.

The pair said it was an honour to serve the people of Windsor, but now is time to move on to a new chapter. The Detroit location first opened in 2019 and is now “running on all cylinders,” the owners said.

In Windsor, the Motor brand is pursuing new opportunities with ‘Motor Developments’ which is currently working to help revitalize the Ford City neighbourhood.

“Thanks to all those who have supported Motorburger over the years, and many thanks to our Motorburger staff,” the message said. “They have truly become part of our family, and there are no words that could truly convey how special they are to us!”

Taking over the location at 888 Erie St. East is Nooch, a vegan restaurant specializing in comfort food.