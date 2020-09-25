Advertisement
Motor vehicle accident in Windsor closes downtown street
Published Friday, September 25, 2020 1:16PM EDT Last Updated Friday, September 25, 2020 4:14PM EDT
Van involved in downtown collision that Glengarry Avenue closed in Windsor, Ont. on Friday, Sept. 25 2020. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- A vehicle accident in downtown Windsor sent one person to hospital had parts of Glengarry Avenue closed Friday morning.
Windsor police had Glengarry at Wyandotte Street closed north and south bound for about two hours after a collision that appeared to involve a mini-van striking a hydro pole.
Enwin Utilities attended the scene around 9 a.m.
The extent of injuries is unknown.