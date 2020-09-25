WINDSOR, ONT. -- A vehicle accident in downtown Windsor sent one person to hospital had parts of Glengarry Avenue closed Friday morning.

Windsor police had Glengarry at Wyandotte Street closed north and south bound for about two hours after a collision that appeared to involve a mini-van striking a hydro pole.

Glengarry closed to traffic north and south bound at Wyandotte for approx. 2 hrs due to an accident. Avoid area if possible #YQGTraffic -05093 — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) September 25, 2020

Enwin Utilities attended the scene around 9 a.m.

The extent of injuries is unknown.