Mother’s Day forecast for the Rose City

A mix of sun and cloud is expected Sunday and a high of 19 degrees.

Sunday night will be clear out but cool, with a low of plus 5.

To begin your workweek, Monday will be warm and sunny wit a high of 24 degrees.

Monday night will see cloudy periods and a low of 12.

Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 24.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 14.

Thursday: Sunny. High 19.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 19.

Saturday: Sunny. High 20.