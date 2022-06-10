Mother of three calls right-to-disconnect policy a 'step in the right direction' toward keeping work away from home

As a mother of three children and owner of four pets, Amanda Dool has very little time for herself. But before she left her previous job four years ago, Dool said the guilt of not answering work calls or checking office emails after hours would oftentimes be too powerful to overcome.

"I would be stressed. I could be out for dinner with my family, my phone would ring and I'd have to stop what I was doing. It was very, very upsetting," she said.

That's exactly what Ontario's right-to-disconnect policy, which went into effect earlier this month, hopes to address. It requires companies with 25 employees or more to draft a policy that would eliminate the obligation that many employees may feel to check work emails or answer professional calls while away from the office.

"I think it's a step in the right direction honestly because it's acknowledging the fact that these issues are happening for people who are at home, trying to get that relaxation, trying not to be burnt out like so many are. This just gives people that time for themselves, or else mental health wise, people are going to burn out completely," said Dool.

"I know, it was one of the reasons that led me to change my job because I was so stressed. I couldn't find that difference between work life and home life."

When the right-to-disconnect policy was first announced back in late 2021, some legal experts expressed concern over loopholes in the legislation. That's because each policy is ultimately in the hands of employers to write⁠ ⁠- so the wording could be written in such a way that workers who refuse to answer emails could be overlooked for promotions or raises

But according to Carrie Davis, an outreach worker with the Canadian Mental Health Association's Windsor-Essex branch, any legislation that can affect changes in normal work culture should be welcomed.

"We talk about work-life balance. It has come to the forefront throughout the pandemic because a lot of people transferred to working from home. So we had to relearn how to shut off work while we were at home," said Davis. "I think this will promote that idea even more.

In terms of steps people can take to unplug from work, Davis recommends shutting your work phone off once your shift ends, dedicating a second phone solely for work purposes so you're not tempted to check professional emails on your personal phone and using "self-talk" to discourage yourself from attending to work matters while at home.

However, with the power of the policy's effectiveness in the hands of company leadership, Davis added it's important for employers to give their workers a "sense of control" to decrease anxiety, burnout and depression.

"But also to promote a healthy work environment and employee satisfaction, decreased turnover, decreased absenteeism and decreased leaves of absence. So I think these are really good things for workplaces to implement in boosting psychological health and safety in their workplace."

For Dool, her desire to manage her mental health by taking time for herself after work has been at an all-time high since moving into her current job. She hopes the right-to-disconnect policy has a lasting impact on the effectiveness and mood of employees in all sectors going forward.

"I have a family that needs me there. if I'm not 100%, how am I going to be able to take care of my children? How am I going to be able to do my job properly? So it's definitely an important step that needs to be taken."