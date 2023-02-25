Mostly sunny weekend expected, precipitation slated to return

After Wednesday’s icy winter wallop, Windsorites are probably eager for some warmer weather and sunny skies — and luckily that’s just what the weekend forecast holds, before the rain makes a comeback early in the week.

According to Environment Canada, Windsor can expect a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 2 C on Saturday, with sustained winds at 20 km/h.

Overnight Saturday, skies will be partly cloudy with a low of – 3 C, feeling like – 8 with the wind chill.

For the latter half of the weekend, Windsor can expect a mix of sun and cloud, which will clear up by noon. Winds will be sustained at 20 km/h, before becoming light in the morning. The high will reach 6 C, with a wind chill of – 7 C in the morning.

Overnight Sunday, the low will dip down to – 4 C with clear skies.

For the start of the workweek, Windsor will see periods of rain and a high of 8 C.

Overnight Monday, it will be windy with cloudy skies and a 60 per cent chance of showers. The low will reach 2 C.

Here’s a look at Windsor’s forecast for the rest of the week:

Tuesday: Clearing. High of 8 C.

Wednesday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High of 11 C.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High of 4 C.

Friday: Cloudy. High of 1 C.