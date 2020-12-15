WINDSOR, ONT. -- Temperatures aren’t expected to get above freezing in Windsor-Essex on Tuesday.

Environment Canada says it will be mainly sunny, with a high of -1 Celsius and wind up to 15 kilometres per hour.

The wind chill is expected to be -10C Tuesday morning and -3C in the afternoon.

Increasing cloudiness is on the way Tuesday evening, with wind becoming east 30 km/hr gusting to 50 after midnight. Temperature steady near -2C. Wind chill near -9C.

As for Wednesday, the forecaster says it will be cloudy with periods of snow beginning in the morning. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. Temperature hovering around near 1C. Wind chill -8C in the morning.

There’s also a 60 per cent chance of flurries on Wednesday evening with a low of -4C.