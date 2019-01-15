

CTV Windsor





Most Windsor residents want the city to opt-in when it comes to marijuana storefronts, according to a survey.

The city conducted the survey to get feedback before the Jan. 21 meeting, when councilors will decide what to do.

Over 7,941 responses were received, but 5,411 were from Windsor-Essex.

The survey showed 81 per cent of local responses (5,411) were in favour of the retail pot shops.

Cannabis was legalized in Canada in October of 2018, but currently purchasing pot in Ontario can only be done online through the Ontario Cannabis Store.

The deadline for municipalities to decide on cannabis retail sales is Jan. 22.

As of April 1, private sector retailers will be allowed to sell recreational cannabis from local storefronts.