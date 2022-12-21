A wide-range of stories in the region and beyond contributed to the most-watched CTV Windsor videos of 2022.

According to the website statistics, these were the top video clicks in 2022 at CTVNewsWindsor.ca:

1. Camper nightmare for Windsor family by CTV Windsor’s Sanjay Maru

The interior of the RV is shown in Tecumseh, Ont., on Jun. 8, 2022. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)

2. Clock is ticking on famous abandoned building by CTV Windsor’s Chris Campbell

3. Goodfellows gets worldwide attention with TikTok by CTV Windsor’s Chris Campbell

4. Truckers convoying across Canada roll through Windsor by CTV Windsor's Chris Campbell

A convoy of thousands of transport truck drivers protesting the federal vaccine mandate for cross-border travel drove through Windsor, Ont. on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV Windsor)

5. Double fatal crash in Essex County by CTV Windsor’s Sanjay Maru

6. Revenge tourism could take its toll on Windsor by CTV Windsor’s Sanjay Maru

WindsorEats owner Adriano Ciotoli says he's concerned about the negative impact revenge tourism could have on Windsor-Essex pictured in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, June 29. 2022. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)

7. TikToker helps Windsor woman by CTV News Windsor

8. Caught on cam: Car crashes into Windsor house

9. Gym receives complaints despite following rules

Employees work at True Fitness in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2021. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV Windsor)

10. Windsor police begin enforcement at blockade by CTV Windsor’s Michelle Maluske

Border blockade on Huron Church Road in front of the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)