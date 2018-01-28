

Chatham-Kent police have recovered most of the items stolen from a charity basketball tournament.

Police were called to John McGregor secondary school Saturday after organizers of the Dave Allin Classic Basketball Tournament discovered auction items missing.

The tournament raises funds for the Windsor Essex ALS Society and is in memory of Dave Allin.

Police say through quick action by the officers on scene, the suspects were located about five hours after the break and enter.

Police say the majority of the items taken were returned.