It’s the first sign of West Nile Virus in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent this year.

Routine monitoring for the virus has identified two positive mosquito pools in Windsor, according to the Windsor Essex County Health Unit.

“Windsor and Essex County residents should continue to protect themselves against mosquitoes. This is a good reminder for everyone to remove any standing water and to take personal protective measures to avoid mosquito bites,” said Dr. Ahmed, Medical Officer of Health.

In Chatham-Kent, CK Public Health officials say mosquitoes collected from a trap in Dresden have also tested positive for West Nile Virus.

So far, there have been no reports of human cases of West Nile.

West Nile Virus is mainly transmitted to people through the bite of an infected mosquito.

Most people infected with the virus have no symptoms at all, or they have flu-like symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches and fatigue. Those with more severe illness may experience stiff neck, nausea, difficulty swallowing, vomiting, and lack of co-ordination or paralysis.

Health unit officials say anyone with the sudden onset of these severe symptoms should seek immediate medical attention. The chances of getting West Nile Virus from an infected mosquito are low.

The risk of severe illness increases with age, as well as those individuals that have compromised immune systems. Protect yourself and your family.

Protective measures include:

Wearing protective, light-coloured clothing, including long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and socks

Using insect repellent containing DEET and follow the label directions

Staying indoors when mosquitoes are most active (dusk to dawn)

Ensuring that all door and window screens are tight and free of any holes

Residents should also take the time to eliminate mosquito breeding sites by removing any standing water from their property.

For more information on West Nile Virus, please visit the Public Health Agency of Canada website at: http://www.phac-aspc.gc.ca/wn-no/index-eng.php or call CK Public Health at 519.355.1071.