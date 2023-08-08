Mosquito trap in Chatham-Kent tests positive for West Nile Virus

A second mosquito trap in Chatham-Kent has tested positive for West Nile Virus, according to health officials.

CK Public Health issued a news release Tuesday stating it has received laboratory confirmation that mosquitos collected Aug. 1 from a trap in North West Chatham have tested positive.

West Nile Virus is transmitted to people through the bite of an infected mosquito, officials say. Many people infected experience no symptoms, while others may develop a fever, headache, body aches and fatigue.

CK Public Health says in rare cases, infected people may experience more severe illness such as stiff neck, nausea, difficulty swallowing, vomiting, and lack of coordination or paralysis. Anyone with severe symptoms should seek medical attention immediately.

Seniors, and those with compromised immune systems are at a higher risk of severe illness, officials say.

Protect yourself and your family from West Nile by:

Wearing light-coloured clothing, including long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and socks

Using insect repellent containing DEET (follow the label directions)

Staying indoors when mosquitoes are most active (dusk to dawn)

Ensuring that all door and window screens are tight and free of holes

Eliminating sources of standing water on your property to prevent mosquito breeding

More information on West Nile Virus is available on the CK Public Health website.