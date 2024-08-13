Mosquito pool tests positive for West Nile Virus in CK

A mosquito pool in Chatham-Kent (CK) has tested positive for West Nile Virus.

According to AM800, CK Public Health confirmed that the pool came from a trap in Dresden. It was collected on Aug. 7.

Public Health advises to cover up and wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants and socks, use a DEET insect repellent sparingly on exposed skin and stay indoors when mosquitos are most active. That tends to be between dusk and dawn.

It’s also recommended that you clean up your yard, especially areas of standing water. More information on how can be found here. https://ckphu.com/2017/05/west-nile-virus/

Symptoms of West Nile includes fever, headaches, body aches and fatigue.

It can also cause stiff neck, nausea, difficulty swallowing, vomiting and paralysis in severe cases.

If you have severe symptoms, get medical attention immediately.