WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Mosquito pool tests positive for West Nile Virus in CK

    An adult mosquito is shown in the laboratory as the 2007 West Nile Virus program of the Middlesex-London Health Unit kicked off in Strathroy, Ont., Thursday May 10, 2007. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dave Chidley An adult mosquito is shown in the laboratory as the 2007 West Nile Virus program of the Middlesex-London Health Unit kicked off in Strathroy, Ont., Thursday May 10, 2007. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dave Chidley
    Share

    A mosquito pool in Chatham-Kent (CK) has tested positive for West Nile Virus.

    According to AM800, CK Public Health confirmed that the pool came from a trap in Dresden. It was collected on Aug. 7.

    Public Health advises to cover up and wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants and socks, use a DEET insect repellent sparingly on exposed skin and stay indoors when mosquitos are most active. That tends to be between dusk and dawn.

    It’s also recommended that you clean up your yard, especially areas of standing water. More information on how can be found here. https://ckphu.com/2017/05/west-nile-virus/

    Symptoms of West Nile includes fever, headaches, body aches and fatigue.

    It can also cause stiff neck, nausea, difficulty swallowing, vomiting and paralysis in severe cases.

    If you have severe symptoms, get medical attention immediately.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canadian shoppers: Costco cracking down on membership moochers

    Traditionally, when shoppers go to Costco, they’re required to flash their membership cards to an employee when they walk in. But soon, some Costco shoppers will have to scan their cards at the door in a move analysts believe is to keep moochers out.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News